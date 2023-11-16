DJ Eazy and 10-year-old DJ Sophia to rock Festive Lights Switch-on

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has announced Cassper Nyovest and Focalistic as headliners for this year’s edition of the Festive Lights Switch-on which will take place on Sunday, November 26. However, Cape Town’s unique flavour is showcased through the hot line-up of home-based artists such as DJ and producer DJ Eazy with special guest 10-year-old DJ Sophia.

This switch-on is not to be missed, as there is something for everyone with the theme being “City with a Future of Hope”, which also includes an exciting dance competition for Capetonians to show off moves that express the optimism and endless possibilities reflected around them in the City of great events. The competition can be entered on CTFestive Lights social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and will close on November 15, 2023. The Dance-off finals will happen on Sunday, November 19 from 1pm at the V&A Waterfront, where the winner will walk away with a R10 000 prize, while runner-ups will win R3 000 and R2 000 respectively.

DJ Eazy. Picture: Facebook Rocking the decks and keeping the crowd entertained between the acts is GoodHope FM's DJ Eazy, who said that people should come out in numbers. “It is a family festival so the idea is to play a lot of South African music because right now the biggest song on the planet is by a South African artist named Tyla with her track Water and everybody knows that song. I have remixed the song so I will play my own version of it.

“I plan to cater to everyone, young and old and promise some feel-good vibes. People are going to party on the parade.” Opening the first DJ set is Sophia Petersen, 10, from Athlone, who has been DJing since she was four years old. “I am feeling excited and ready to entertain the people. I have played in front of big crowds, so I’ve got this. The people can expect a lot of enthusiasm and I am going to be hyped up.”