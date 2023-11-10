Down syndrome Heideveld man makes his his acting debut in Showmax ‘Spinners’ series

Cape Town - A Heideveld man with Down syndrome made his acting debut in the newly released Showmax series, Spinners. In the action-packed series, Ethan (Cantona James), is a 17-year-old boy who comes from a crime and poverty-stricken community at the Cape Flats called Lavender Hill.

Needing to support his younger brother but increasingly fed up with gang life, Ethan discovers a possible way out via spinning, an extreme motorsport where he can put his driving skills to better use. Waleed Osman wowed audiences with his infectious charm when he played the role of “Kleintjie”, a boy with Down syndrome living in a gang-infested community, riddled by crime and drug abuse. In the first episode of the series, Kleintjie gets roped in by the local gang to kill his brother, who is part of a rival gang.

Osman played alongside veteran actress Lee-Ann Van Rooi. He played her son who gets snatched by Ethan, to follow up on orders by a local gang leader. With a desire to fit in, Kleintjie meets the requirements of the gang but gets snuffed out when a planned hit goes wrong, resulting in his death. For Osman, the chance of having a role for a person with special needs, meant he gets another chance to advocate for people like him.

“I enjoyed being in the movie with all the big actors in Cape Town. I wasn’t nervous at all and I wasn’t shy, I’m glad I could make my mommy proud.” Osman lives with his mother, father, two brothers and his elderly grandfather. His mother is the only breadwinner in their home. His aunt, Nuha Samuels, who spent hours on set with him said: “Waleed is a special boy who survived many trials with his health but his commitment to change the narrative of people with Down syndrome, is admirable.” Van Rooi said: “He was such a professional, he came and knew his lines, he knew what he had to do. I love that people with Down’s Syndrome are able to play themselves and represent themselves.”