Festive Lights Switch-On to be ‘an unforgettable day’ with Mafikizolo and more

Cape Town - Get ready, Cape Town! This year’s Festive Lights Switch-On Adderley Street is gearing up to be what the City is calling an unforgettable day of music, laughter, and unity under the theme “People of Hope.” Mörda, Mafikizolo, Ouma Sarie, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels and more are on the line-up for this year’s grand event that kicks off the summer season with panache on Sunday, 1 December.

Capetonians have been urged to join in the fun which starts at 4pm on the Grand Parade, where a phenomenal line-up of artists, entertainers and fine comedians will illuminate the stage and ignite the holiday spirit. The star-studded line-up includes chart-toppers Mafikizolo, the soulful sounds of Fagrie Isaacs and Candice Thornton, reggae legends Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, and the electronic beats of Mörda. Attendees can expect a night filled with diverse performances, from the crowd-favourite 3 Tons of Fun to Wynand and Cheree Strydom, the enchanting harmonies of Blackbyrd, and the classic moves of the Old Gentleman Dancers.

Plus, fan favourites DJ Caycee, Carletheia, Ouma Sarie, and Meneer Cee who will bring infectious energy to the Grand Parade stage. This year’s festivities will be led by none other than Alan Committie and Lunga Tshuka, two of South Africa’s beloved comedic talents, who will guide the evening with their signature humour and charm. Adding to the fun and the laughter, the top three finalists from the City of Cape Town’s new comedy competition, who will bring their best routines, showcasing fresh comedic talent and making this event a true celebration of local creativity.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis once again emphasised the spirit of resilience and optimism that underpins the ‘People of Hope’ who are the bedrock of the city. “Cape Town is a city of bright lights and even brighter people. The Festive Lights Switch-On is our chance to come together, acknowledge the year behind us and celebrate what is to come. “This year’s line-up will certainly get me into the holiday spirit, as it speaks to the joy, unity, and vibrancy that make Cape Town the heart of the holiday season in South Africa,” the myaor said.