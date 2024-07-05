Golden Dish ready to serve again: ‘The legend is back’

Cape Town - Local food landmark Golden Dish will reopen for business today after it was gutted by fire seven months ago. The 55-year-old favourite eatery in Cape Town left customers’ tongues wagging after it dropped hints on its Facebook page about reopening.

At 2pm, people can expect to grab their favourite meals yet again. Owner Mohamed Rafiq Parker suspected that load shedding could have been the reason behind the blaze, which destroyed the kitchen in the Gatesville building. At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service said the fire destroyed the rear kitchen, as no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Parker said insurance mended the place. “The damage was extensive but I can’t put rand on it. The place was insured. “We were saddened that the place burned down but we are grateful that no one was injured in the fire. We are happy that we are finally at this stage.”

He said there were no major changes in the renovations. “We didn’t change anything; we kept the establishment as sweet and simple and honest as it was before. “The legend is back. “We want to reignite our clients’ happiness. I’m ecstatic that we will be up and running again. We are in good spirits.”

Golden Dish was established in 1969 – the first location at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Klipfontein Road opposite Athlone Stadium. In 1989, the halaal take-away moved and in 1993 or 1994 it opened at the current location at Shop 1 Block 1 Gatesville Shopping Centre. Yesterday as they prepared for their customers, staff members said they were ready to work.