Miss SA 2024 hopeful seeks to spread awareness, educate on challenges faced by the deaf

Cape Town - Diagnosed with profound hearing loss as a 1-year-old, Miss SA 2024 hopeful Mia le Roux, hailing from the Western Cape, says being differently-abled has not affected her dreams. Le Roux is among the Top 16 contestants representing six provinces – Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Western Cape.

“I have made it my mission to spread awareness and educate wherever I am able about the challenges faced by the deaf,” said the 28-year-old. “We are not in need of sympathy; being deaf does not affect our intelligence and capability. “We just need a little bit of help in terms of accessibility and inclusivity such as subtitles on TV shows, advertisements and sign interpreters at live shows.

“I aspire to eventually help provide cochlear implants to those who cannot afford them and give them the same gift my community has given me.” Born in Sasolburg in the Free State, raised in Oudtshoorn but currently living in Cape Town, Le Roux is a marketing manager, model and part-time B Com marketing student. She describes herself as resilient, dedicated, graceful and kind.