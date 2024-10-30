Raise your glass to The Cape Town Beverage Show

The Cape Town Beverage Show is bringing together the finest in the beverage industry for a celebration of taste, innovation, and culture from 22-24 November 2024. This prestigious event is hosted by the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), in partnership with Cause and Effect Cocktail Kitchen.

This year’s event promises to be a memorable one, catering to everyone from casual drink enthusiasts to professional mixologists. With a dynamic format, interactive demonstrations, educational seminars, and live cocktail creation classes, the show offers an experience that goes beyond just tasting. At the heart of the event is a celebration of the craftsmanship and stories behind the world’s favourite beverages. Wine lovers can explore the Wine Walk, where they’ll be treated to the aromas and flavours of some of the finest South African vineyards. For those who prefer something stronger, the art of brandy making will be showcased by industry experts, offering insights into the distillation process and the unique characteristics of different brandies.

Not to be outdone, craft beer enthusiasts can sample local brews, including offerings from Saggy Stone Brewery, while coffee and tea connoisseurs enjoy freshly brewed drinks from top purveyors. But the show isn’t just about tasting; it’s also about learning and doing. Attendees will have the chance to participate in cocktail-making workshops led by professional mixologists, who will share tips and tricks on how to shake, stir, and garnish like a pro.

For those who fancy a bit of friendly competition, the Master Mixologist Competition is not to be missed. Aspiring bartenders can showcase their creativity for a chance to win the grand prize of R40,000. Simply create a unique cocktail using one of the show’s featured brands, share a video on social media, and you could find yourself in the Grand Finale on 24 November. With an array of brands on display, including Wilderer Gin, Insomnia Gin, Blomendahl Distillery, and SA Brandy, there’s something for every palate. And it’s not just about alcohol – visitors can also explore non-alcoholic options, from buzz-free beer to artisanal teas and coffees.