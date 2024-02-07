Cape Town - A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa dancing to Tyla's song “Water” at the conclusion of the presidential youth engagement, which took place at the Belhar Sports Complex in the Western Cape, has left social media users talking. The video of Ramaphosa was widely shared on his official X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday.

This came after South African-born singer and songwriter Tyla Laura Seethal made history by becoming the first winner of the newly created Grammy Awards Best African Music Performance category. President @CyrilRamaphosa participates in @Tyllaaaaaaa’s #WaterChallenge on conclusion of the Presidential Youth Engagement which took place at the Belhar Sports Complex in the Western Cape#SONA2024#LeaveNoOneBehind 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/w1c2nEaeww — #SONA2024 | Presidency 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 6, 2024 Tyla made history by winning the newly introduced category, but by also becoming the youngest South African artist to win a prestigious Grammy award at just 22 years of age. After the video was shared on X, and users started to laugh to the president and those who were doing the “Water” challenge, and sharing their opinions under the shared post

pillar-of-strength took the assignment way too seriously 🤭 pic.twitter.com/5WGWUWBw9L — Issa Mess™️ (@Ngubenil) February 6, 2024 “Pillar-of-strength took the assignment way too seriously” - @Ngubenil said. Yaz’ our country is in serious crisis student don’t have funding to further their studies yet president is busy doing dunu dunu, we have qualified doctors who’re unemployed and our public healthcare is in tatters.. 😩![CDATA[]]>😩 — Kayise (@ntombik3) February 6, 2024 “Yaz” (You know) our country is in serious crisis student don’t have funding to further their studies yet president is busy doing dunu dunu (twerking), we have qualified doctors who’re unemployed and our public healthcare is in tatters,”- @ntombik3 said. Do south africans get a dancing injection when infants or what?? Everyone there knows how to make moves. — Aristotle❁ (@Gathumbi_Jnr) February 7, 2024 “Do South Africans get a dancing injection when infants or what?? Everyone there knows how to make moves,” - @Gathumbi_Jnr said.

Don’t show your parents this. They might vote for them again — szobosexual 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@rebakgasi) February 6, 2024 “Don’t show your parents this. They might vote for them again,” @rebakgasi said. And then a few hours later the price of Petrol goes up and citizens still don’t have water ! Sorry … I’m just not in the mood for nonsense . — MissK (@MissK30161327) February 6, 2024 “And then a few hours later the price of Petrol goes up and citizens still don’t have water ! Sorry … I’m just not in the mood for nonsense,” - @MissK30161327 said. However, another viral video of President Ramaphosa has since been shared. In the latest video, Ramaphosa is seen talking on a video call with singer Tyla after she was announced as the winner of Best African Music Performance category in the Grammy Awards.

Ramaphosa said “My spirit was raised so much today as I spent time engaging with young people – including a video call with Tyla, our Grammy-winning performer and songwriter who celebrated her 22nd birthday less than a week ago. “I shared with her my pride and that of the nation at her achievement of the Grammy for Best African Music Performance. “Well done again, Tyla,” he said.

My spirit was raised so much today as I spent time engaging with young people – including a video call with Tyla, our Grammy-winning performer and songwriter who celebrated her 22nd birthday less than a week ago. I shared with her my pride and that of the nation at her… pic.twitter.com/NZZIwI22GF — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 6, 2024 Ramaphosa further added that he was equally excited to be part of a pre-State of the Nation Address gathering of young people at Belhar, Cape Town, where we reflected on and celebrated the impact of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention which has opened doors for hundreds of thousands of young people during the three years of the programme. “I recognised that while we have made progress, we need to – and will – do more to invest in our nation’s youth. “One of the questions put to me concerned government support for the creative industries in our country.