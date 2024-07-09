Rediscover freshness at The President Hotel’s newly refurbished Botany Café

Botany Café, a newly refurbished contemporary grab-and-go café brings to Bantry Bay, a fresh, healthy, and sustainably sourced dining experience. The café is now open and offers a refreshing poolside deli experience for locals and visitors alike.

Botany Café draws its name from Botany Bay, now known as Bantry Bay, inspired by the botanical garden that was planted in this area for medicinal herbs in the early 1800s. This historical touch is reflected in the café's commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create delicious, seasonal dishes. A Culinary Experience Curated with Love

At the heart of Botany Café is the hotel’s head chef and curator of flavours, Sergio Adams and his talented team. With a rich background in culinary arts and locally inspired cuisine, the team brings their passion for creating wholesome meals to Botany Café. Their dedication to sustainability aligns perfectly with the vision for Botany Café. The idea is to create a memorable culinary experience that will be brought about by engagement with the chefs and a true passion for food. The menu is never static; it evolves daily to showcase the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. This dynamic approach ensures that each visit offers a unique and delightful adventure, reflecting the hotel’s commitment to innovation and quality.

"We see Botany Café becoming a popular poolside deli, offering fresh, sustainably sourced, and healthy meals that cater to everyone’s taste," said Sergio. Botany Café draws its name from Botany Bay, now known as Bantry Bay, inspired by the botanical garden that was planted in this bay for medicinal herbs in the early 1800s. Picture: Supplied A Menu That Celebrates Freshness and Variety Botany Café’s menu is designed to delight with a range of wholesome, plant-forward dishes. Each day, guests can enjoy five different seasonal salads, made with love and perfect as a deli plate or for takeaway.

The café also offers five varieties of sandwiches daily, crafted with wood-fired bread from The Woodstock Bakery. This bread is slow-fermented and hand-shaped from superior stone-ground flour, ensuring quality in each bite. For those seeking more hearty options, the menu includes a mix of favourites such as daily tart, terrine, honey mustard sausages, Balochi kebab, kimchi fritters, Arayes (Middle Eastern stuffed pitas) and Involtini di Melanzane (eggplant rollups). And for those with a sweet tooth, Botany Café offers an array of desserts, including brownies, fudge, cheesecake, doughnuts, tarts and cakes.

To complement the food, there’s a selection of freshly squeezed juices, teas and coffees, perfect for any time of the day. A Space for Everyone Whether you’re stopping by after a run on the promenade, meeting friends for a quick bite or enjoying a family outing, Botany Café provides the perfect poolside retreat with its fresh, healthy meals.