Russell Peters returns to SA for 3-city tour

Cape Town - Global comedy sensation, Russell Peters, will be returning to South Africa this weekend, bringing his unique brand of humour for a three-city tour around the country. Known for his keen observations on cultural differences and the quirks that make each community unique, Russell Peters: Live, will be on stage tonight at the Durban ICC, followed by the SunBet Arena Time Square, Pretoria tomorrow, and GrandWest, Cape Town, on Sunday.

South African audiences can look forward to an interactive comedy experience and expect him to tackle a range of topics with his signature wit and seasoned storytelling. “Peters has solidified his place in the comedy hall of fame with his unparalleled ability to connect with diverse audiences,” said organisers. “From his early days performing in local clubs to becoming a global sensation.”

Peters has come a long way from a 19-year-old doing stand-up at open mics in Toronto, Canada. With a career spanning decades, he has set attendance records at venues all around the world. He was named one of Rolling Stones’ 50 Best Comics of All Time, and has released numerous comedy specials.

He also has several awards under his belt for his hosting, producing and acting talents. Following his shows in South Africa, Peters will move to Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India and the USA. Visit russellpeters.com for more information.