Singing in the car is fun and all, but these 10 songs are distracting you, says study

Sure, singing the car is a lot of fun, but there are some songs that may prove to be distracting and will likely affect your concentration. Compare the Market AU has compiled an index based on various distracting factors such as BPM (beats per minute), energy, danceability, and loudness using a Spotify API analysis tool to award popular driving playlist songs an overall distraction score.

Compare the Market AU is a comparison service from Australia, and their new research has analysed various factors to reveal the world’s most distracting songs to listen to while driving. “Dragostea Din Tei” (78.76%) ranked at the top of the index, followed by “Empire State of Mind” (78.37%), and “Pump It” (77.80%). “Wanna Be Startin’ Something” and “All About That Bass” also ranked in the top five.

While music and driving often go hand in hand, it-s important to recognise that not all songs are suitable co-pilots on the road. Certain tunes can be incredibly distracting when behind the wheel, potentially causing a loss of focus, or even prompting drivers to take their hands off the wheel. With this in mind, the top 10 most distracting songs for car journeys were revealed as:

Based on the above factors, "Dragostea Din Tei" by O-Zone takes the top spot as the most distracting driving song. This is primarily due to its high BPM (130) and danceability (81), which can make drivers more likely to tap their feet or move along with the music. Also, the exceptionally high energy rating of 97 could even make drivers anxious, which might not be ideal for a calm and focused driving experience. The combination of high BPM, energy and danceability contributes to its high distraction score of 78.76%.

Taking the second spot is Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind”. With a BPM of 174, this song has an exceptionally high tempo, which may be distracting for some drivers, increasing the risk of accidents. The high energy level (96) may also contribute to distraction, but the relatively lower danceability rating (49) indicates that it might not prompt physical movement.

“Pump It” by Black Eyed Peas claims third place. The BPM of 154 suggests a fast tempo, and a danceability rating of 65 indicates that the song has a strong rhythm, possibly leading to physical movement and contributing to the overall distraction score of 77.80%. Rounding out the top 5 most distracting driving songs are “Wanna Be Startin' Somethin’" by Michael Jackson and “All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor.

The combination of high energy (92) and danceability (85) of Michael Jackson’s song results in a substantial distraction score of 77.11% as its strong rhythm could make it more likely that drivers might want to move to the music. Meanwhile, Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” has a high BPM of 134 and high danceability (81), leading to a distraction score of 76.59%. General manager of General Insurance at Compare the Market Australia, Adrian Taylor, stated: “Selecting the right music while driving is more than just a matter of personal taste; it can be an issue of road safety.

“Being distracted by your favourite song could lead to you driving unsafely, which – as well as increasing the risk of an accident – could also increase your insurance premiums if you end up with tickets or a bad driving history. “No matter what songs you listen to, it is important to focus on driving, both for your safety and the safety of others.” To find out the full details of the research, including the least distracting songs to drive to, please visit: https://www.comparethemarket.com.au/car-insurance/features/most-distracting-driving-songs/