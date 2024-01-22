Springbok rugby star and his wife, Eben and Anlia Etzebeth, welcome baby girl

Eben and Anlia Etzebeth have welcomed their first child into the world. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Springbok rugby star and singer-actress shared the happy news of the arrival of their baby girl.

Anlia, 33, posted a picture with the caption: “16.01.24. No words will ever be able to describe the feeling. Thank you Lord.” In the picture, Anlia is lying in a hospital bed, smiling as she holds her newborn in her arms, with Eben, 32, dressed in hospital scrubs, grinning just as widely. The new parents, who were married on February 4, 2023 in Franschhoek, announced their pregnancy to the world on the night of South Africa’s final triumph at the Rugby World Cup in Paris on October 29.

A post-match photo taken on the field at the Stade the France in Saint-Denis showed Anlia holding the William Webb Ellis trophy, while the towering lock cradled her baby bump. The name of the little one has not been revealed yet. Friends and teammates congratulated the couple in the Instagram comments section.