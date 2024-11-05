The Cape Town Beverage Show: A toast to diversity in every sip

Get ready to toast to the best of the beverage industry at the 2024 Cape Town Beverage Show. Hosted at the CTICC from 22-24 November, this three-day celebration brings together a rich tapestry of tastes, from the finest wines and spirits to artisanal teas and craft coffees.

Whether you’re looking to expand your palate, hone your bartending skills, or simply enjoy a day of fun with friends, this event offers something for everyone. The Cape Town Beverage Show prides itself on offering a diverse range of experiences. Wine enthusiasts can stroll through the Wine Walk, sampling vintages from renowned vineyards and learning about winemaking techniques.

Spirit lovers will not be disappointed, with distilleries such as Blomendahl showcasing their best offerings. Coffee and tea aficionados, meanwhile, will have the chance to enjoy freshly brewed cups and delve into the stories behind each brand. The show, hosted by CTICC and in partnership with Cause and Effect Cocktail Kitchen, also shines a spotlight on local talent through the Master Mixologist Competition.

This exciting contest, open to amateur mixologists, will see 10 finalists competing in front of a live audience on 24 November for the title and a R40,000 prize. To enter, participants must create a unique cocktail featuring one of the show’s highlighted brands and share a 30-60 second video on social media. It’s the perfect opportunity for cocktail enthusiasts to showcase their flair and originality. With tickets priced at R250, attendees can enjoy a full day at the show, exploring different sections, participating in workshops, and sampling a variety of beverages.