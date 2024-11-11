The inspiring journey of a young sports prodigy, Malikah Hamza

Cape Town - Few stories resonate with readers quite like those drawn from real-life experiences, and Malikah Hamza’s upcoming book, Malikah The Girl Who Loves Sport, is certainly one of them. The vibrant children’s book is set to debut on Wednesday at the V&A Waterfront.

The engaging narrative promises to take readers on a joyful journey through Hamza’s adventures in sports, showcasing a blend of challenges, victories, and her unyielding spirit. Written by Darryl Earl David and inspired by her father, Boebie Hamza, the book stands out for its authentic storytelling. Each chapter provides insight not only into the physical aspects of sports, but also the emotional depth that comes with them.

Malikah The Girl Who Loves Sport. Boebie emphasised the swimming-themed book is the first instalment in a series that will explore Malikah’s athletic journey, highlighting her early experiences in golf, soccer, and cricket, where she truly excelled. “The story is a true story, we wanted to take it from the beginning, how it started. “We tried to make the story as authentic as possible, it is really a true recount of what happened,” he said.

“If you look at the cover, it's multi-coded. We tell kids to play whatever sports you want to, don't limit yourself to one sport at a very early age. “You need to play multiple sports in order to excel at one sport.” Local sports star Malikah Hamza continues to break barriers. Picture: Henk Kruger/Independent Newspapers At just 20-years-old, Malikah, a sports prodigy from Kensington, has evolved from a local enthusiast to an international competitor.

She has already made waves in the hockey arena, netting nearly 2 000 career goals, making her mark in Germany, and earning a spot on South Africa’s National Hockey team for the 2025 World Cup. Through her journey of overcoming challenges and celebrating victories, Malikah Hamza weaves her personal stories with valuable lessons on resilience and teamwork, making her narrative both relatable and inspiring for readers of all ages. Malikah Hamza pictured at 12 years. File Picture: Bertram Malgas She hopes her upcoming book will ignite a similar passion in young readers, illustrating how sports can transform lives.