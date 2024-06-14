The Rockettz New Generation present ‘A harmonious blend of past and present’

Backed by a formidable band of talented musicians, Manuel Losper, lead vocalist of The Rockettz New Generation band, takes centre stage, to transport the audience on a nostalgic musical journey. This journey will be infused with a harmonious blend of old and new featuring popular medleys, timeless old school and R&B hits, pop, rock, ballads, reggae and South African classics, as well as a few current, trending hits.

Do you recall “The Rockets”, South Africa's enduring musical force that spanned from 1968 into the 2020s? Following the untimely passing of the late Jerry Watt, Manuel Losper and the other band members who performed with Jerry before his passing, rebranded and emerged as The Rockettz New Generation. Embarking on an exciting new chapter, this ensemble is ushering in a fresh era under the leadership of Manuel Losper, one of South Africa’s premier male vocalists.

The release of 2 new singles, a beautiful ballad, “Believe in Love Again”, penned by Manuel, and a collaboration, “I’m in Love” with Dr Victor, has injected fresh energy into the band, and an appearance on Expresso in September 2023, has elevated the band’s profile. The audience can look forward to hearing popular medleys featuring the hits of Queen, Toto, Peter Cetera, George Benson, Prince, Bryan Adams and more. The Rockets’ well-known medleys and old school songs will include “Surrender”, “Give Me a Break” and “Thank You Thank You”; Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long”, The Temptations’ “My Lady Soul” and the Reggae hits of Bob Marley.

South African classics will also make an appearance like Brenda Fassie’s “Weekend Special”, Mafikizolo’s “NdiHamba Nawe”; Dr Victor and The Rockets’ collaboration, “That’s What Friends are For”; the original romantic ballad, “Believe in Love Again”, a few Afrikaans hits and Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” and Dua Lipa and Elton John’s hit, “Cold Heart”, among others. Aptly titled “A Harmonious Blend of Past & Present”, the show delivers a clear message – as echoed in Robbie Williams’ hit, “Let Me Entertain You”. Prepare to be entertained! The show is set for 30 June at 16h00. Tickets range from R180-R200. Bookings for all shows can be made at www.thedramafactory.co.za or contact 073 215 2290.

With its fully licensed bar and cosy, welcoming atmosphere, The Drama Factory is the perfect venue to enjoy top-quality entertainment with a group of friends or family. The solar-powered inverter ensures the show will always go on, even when there is load shedding! Make a staycation of a visit to The Drama Factory, booking in with one of their wonderful accommodation partners.

Spend the night at The Views Guesthouse, 185 on Beach or Majorca House to enjoy the beauty and many other activities on offer in the surrounding Helderberg region. Visit the website for further details. The Drama Factory is situated at 10 Comprop Square, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape. Parking is available at the venue.