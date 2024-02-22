Zabalaza Theatre Festival returns to the Baxter

Cape Town - The Zabalaza Theatre Festival will return to the Baxter Theatre from March 8 to 16, with 125 participants from across the province showcasing their talent in 33 productions. In its 14th year, the festival has been a nursery for young theatre talent, many of whom have gone on to achieve recognition both locally and internationally, providing a platform for emerging talents to shine.

Among the highlights are performances by winners of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport productions from Hermanus and Plettenberg Bay, as well as engaging children's theatre productions by Magnet Theatre, UNIMA and Indawo Yobomi, and the Jungle Theatre Company. This year, the festival will kick-off with the beloved Zabalaza Family Day on Saturday, March 9, featuring a range of activities for all ages, including horse riding and a dedicated children's theatre programme. According to festival organisers, the main festival from Monday, March 11 to Friday, March 15, will delve into themes of tradition, culture and identity, offering a diverse and thought-provoking experience for attendees.

Performances will take place daily from 10am to 7pm, showcasing the culmination of months of mentorship and development. Mdu Kweyama, award-winning director curating this year's festival, expressed excitement about the lineup. "The Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival continues to be a vital platform for emerging artists to share their voices and stories with the world. We are proud to support and showcase the incredible talent present in the Western Cape," said Kweyama.