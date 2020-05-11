10 nabbed for speeding in Western Cape as lockdown restrictions ease

Cape Town - With the easing of lockdown regulations more motorists are seen on the roads. Since the start of the month, more than 10 motorists have been nabbed for speeding.

In Vredenburg, a 58-year-old driver was arrested on the R27 West Coast road for doing 168km/h in a 120km/h zone.

In Laingsburg, five speedsters were arrested. A 31-year-old driver was booked for driving at 163km/h in a 120km/h zone. A 41-year-old was nabbed for driving 172km/h in a 120km/h.

In Beaufort West, four motorists between the ages of 26 and 44 were arrested for speeding, driving at 176km/h in a 120km/h zone.

A driver and two passengers were arrested by traffic officers in Vredenburg for possession of dagga on Sunday. Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said 12 blue and one white bag with loose dagga and four bags with 336 parcels of dagga and cash were seized.