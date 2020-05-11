10 nabbed for speeding in Western Cape as lockdown restrictions ease
In Vredenburg, a 58-year-old driver was arrested on the R27 West Coast road for doing 168km/h in a 120km/h zone.
In Laingsburg, five speedsters were arrested. A 31-year-old driver was booked for driving at 163km/h in a 120km/h zone. A 41-year-old was nabbed for driving 172km/h in a 120km/h.
In Beaufort West, four motorists between the ages of 26 and 44 were arrested for speeding, driving at 176km/h in a 120km/h zone.
A driver and two passengers were arrested by traffic officers in Vredenburg for possession of dagga on Sunday. Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said 12 blue and one white bag with loose dagga and four bags with 336 parcels of dagga and cash were seized.
Another driver was expected to appear in court soon after he was arrested for reckless and negligent driving, exceeding the speed limits and possession of alcohol.
A 57-year-old who presented a medical doctor's permit was arrested in Laingsburg for speeding.
Africa said all of those arrested would face the full force of the law in courts.
He said although the country was under lockdown, motorists needed to obey the rules of the road. “We will have a no-nonsense approach with our 24/7 working hours. Speeding, drinking and driving and people disregarding the lockdown regulations won't be tolerated,” he said.@Mtuzeli
