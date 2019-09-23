Warning signs alert drivers to dangerous areas along routes. Picture: Gcina Ndwalane/African News Agency.

Cape Town - With nearly 1.4 million registered cars/motorcycles on the road, the Western Cape has 18% of the country’s total, and accounted for 14% of the country’s hijackings and car thefts during the 2018/19 period. These figures come from an analysis by the artificial intelligence driven car insurance provider, Naked, which overlays the National Traffic Information System (eNaTis) database of registered vehicles (cars and motorcycles) on 2018/19 crime statistics from the SAPS to understand vehicle theft patterns across all nine provinces.

“These findings are consistent with the vehicle crime patterns we see in our own claims statistics,” said Ernest North, co-founder at Naked.

“In practice, the probability of car thefts and hijackings in each province could be higher than our numbers indicate, since not all incidents are reported to the police, and because some registered vehicles are seldom or never used.

“While it’s encouraging to see a 1.8% fall in hijacking and a 4.6% drop in car and motorbike theft in the newly released crime statistics for 2018/19, the threat remains high with more than 130 incidents of theft and around 44 hijackings on an average day,” says North.

According to the National Hijack Prevention Academy Guidelines, with ever more sophisticated anti-theft devices that drivers can acquire for their cars such as GPS trackers and more traditional ones such as immobilisers, gear-locks and alarms, motor vehicles should be safer than ever, but instead these steps have resulted in a dramatic increase in vehicle hijackings.

Vehicle crime statistics for the year July 2018 to June 2019 released by South Africa’s leading theft retrieval firm, Tracker, cover vehicle theft and hijacking and provide insight into the time of day and day of the week when vehicle crime is most likely to occur in South Africa.

The majority of activations as a percentage of Tracker’s installed base are in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

In the Western Cape, the suburbs most affected by hijacking are Philippi, Khayelitsha and Maitland, and the areas most affected by theft are Philippi, Claremont and Dunoon.

Tracker’s data indicates that the most activations (activated means that Tracker initiated recovery action) for hijackings take place on a Friday between 11am and 1pm, followed by 8pm to 11pm.

Vehicles are activated for theft mainly on a Saturday between noon and 2pm.

These statistics are unchanged from the previous year’s records.

Meanwhile, the report from Tracker notes an increase in hostage taking during hijackings. “An average of 29% of Tracker’s activations result in a hostage being taken. Further techniques include criminals impersonating law enforcement officials in order to commit hijackings, a method otherwise known as blue light robberies.”

