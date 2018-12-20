The national Transport Department has promised that 90 000 driving licences will be issued within three weeks. File photo: David Ritchie / ANA

Cape Town - The national Transport Department has promised that 90 000 driving licences will be issued within three weeks by the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) following the backlog due to a strike. Since August the department has been involved in a labour dispute with employees who were contracted to the DLCA. Among their duties, the employees were responsible for the production of driving licences.

Department of Transport spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said they're pleased that the affected employees agreed to resume their duties, pending the finalisation of the dispute.

“In catching up with the July and August 2018 production period, the DLCA is now implementing a contingency plan,” said Mnisi.

He said that since the strike action “over 800000 cards were printed with over 500000 cards dispatched".

Western Cape Department of Transport head of communication Jandré Bakker said drivers who applied before the expiry date of their card, but whose three-month grace period (to drive with old card and payment receipt) had lapsed, would not have to pay for the temporary licence until the strike issue and backlog had been dealt with.

Applicants can also check the status of their cards by sending their ID number to 33214.

