Project to add a third lane to the N1 in both directions between Plattekloof Road and Old Oak Interchange is expected to be complete early in May 2019. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A Department of Transport and Public Works (DTPW) project to add a third lane to the N1 in both directions between Plattekloof Road and Old Oak Interchange is expected to be complete early in May 2019. Up to 120 000 vehicles travel along this stretch of road each day. The addition of a third lane in both directions will significantly reduce traffic congestion on one of Cape Town’s busiest roads.

Asphalt paving is currently under way on the Phase 3 median widening and barrier. Also under way is the construction of drainage systems in the road reserve next to the outbound auxiliary lane between Durban Road and Old Oak, as well as inbound between Jip de Jager and Plattekloof.

This project is creating a number of short-term job and skills development opportunities. As at March 2019, R41 million has been spent on targeted labour and targeted enterprises, and 40 417 person-days of work have been created for people from Cape Town who live next to the parts of the N1 currently under construction.

DTPW would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the project is underway. DTPW is aware that delays are frustrating, but some inconvenience during construction is inevitable. Motorists will soon be able to enjoy a safer and more pleasant travelling experience on this road.

On 30 April 2019, MEC of Transport and Public Works Donald Grant is expected to open the Old Oak West Bridge over the N1.