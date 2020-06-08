After 99% drop in drunk driving arrests, Cape officers seeing steady rise in level 3

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's Traffic Service has recorded a steady increase in drunk driving arrests for the last two weekends after the lockdown alcohol ban was lifted. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said that drunk driving was a massive problem in Cape Town and while traffic officers had a brief respite during lockdown when the purchase of alcohol was banned, now they were seeing those numbers rise again. "It is frustrating, but not surprising. This is placing a massive strain on our resources, because breathalyser tests are not allowed currently as a result of the health risks, so suspects have to get blood drawn, which takes time and resources – but is something still worth doing to ensure the safety of our residents," said Smith. City's Traffic Service arrested three people for drunk driving during the two months of levels 5 and 4, compared to 575 during the same two months last year. "This was a decrease in arrests of more than 99% for drunk driving alone. Other sectors which deal with trauma and the fall out of alcohol abuse, also reported a drop in numbers. However, since lifting the ban on the sale of alcohol, there has been an increase in arrests for drunk driving. The weekend before the ban was lifted, three people were arrested and five this past weekend," said Smith.

The drunk drivers were among 20 suspects arrested by the Traffic Service, who also impounded two vehicles and issued 21 424 fines for various infringements.

Metro police officers netted two suspects for illegal possession of drugs, the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition during crime prevention patrols operations across the metropole. In addition, they issued 230 fines for bylaw and traffic contraventions.

Law enforcement officers arrested 10 people in the first week of May for the possession of drugs, public violence and the possession of stolen goods.

"With the onset of winter and the predicted bad weather for this week, I call upon motorists to exercise extra caution on the roads. Our transport centre reports several collisions over the weekend, and at least three fatalities," said Smith.

Rain and gale-force winds are predicted for the next few days and all City services are on alert to deal with any incidents which may occur.

"There is no need for our drunk driving statistics to continue on this upward trend. Driving while intoxicated not only affects those who imbibe and then get behind the wheel, but also other road users. With the power of being able to buy alcohol, we need to enjoy it responsibly. Motorists who break the law should know that the City’s Traffic Services will keep on enforcing the traffic rules and bring those offenders to book," added Smith.