The anniversary also marks and celebrates the unbanning of political parties in South Africa and the formal end of apartheid.
The anniversary comes two days before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address. Thandiswa Mazwai, lead vocalist and songwriter for South African band, Bongo Maffin will perform and the free event which public are urged to attend.
The first part will have past members of the original reception committee who facilitated Mandela’s return from prison, reunite. This will take place from 8am to 10.30am at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre, formerly Victor Verster prison.
In the second part, Liberian Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Leymah Gbowee will deliver a lecture, followed by a panel discussion featuring the author of Feeling and Ugly, Danai Mupotsa, and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Opal Tometi.