Cape Town, 11 February 1990 when Nelson Mandela addressed thousands of supporters gathered at the Grand Parade after his release from prison after 27 years. With him Cyril Ramaphosa and Walter Sisulu. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives
Cape Town - A  commemorative event, with three parts, will take place on Tuesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of democratic South Africa’s first president, Nelson Mandela, from the Victor Verster prison.

The anniversary also marks and celebrates the unbanning of political parties in South Africa and the formal end of apartheid.

The anniversary comes two days before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address. Thandiswa Mazwai, lead vocalist and songwriter for South African band, Bongo Maffin will perform and the free event which public are urged to attend.

The first part will have past members of the original reception committee who facilitated Mandela’s return from prison, reunite. This will take place from 8am to 10.30am at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre, formerly Victor Verster prison.

In the second part, Liberian Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Leymah Gbowee will deliver a lecture, followed by a panel discussion featuring the author of Feeling and Ugly, Danai Mupotsa, and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Opal Tometi.

This will be held at the Cape Town City Hall from noon to 2pm. The event will conclude with an address by Ramaphosa titled “The Speech that Birthed A Nation, 30 years on”.

The address will take place from the Cape Town City Hall balcony - the same iconic spot where Mandela addressed the nation hours after his release from the prison.

Here is a list of all the road closures ahead of tomorrow's event according to Cape Town Traffic:

  • Darling Street and surrounds will have traffic restrictions in place from 01:00 on Monday, 10 February until 22:00 on Tuesday, 11 February 2020.
  • From 01:00 on Monday morning, no vehicles will be allowed to stop in front of City Hall between Parade and Corporation Streets.
  • From 09:00 on Monday, Darling Street will be reduced to two single lanes.
  • Then, from 18:00 on Monday evening, Darling Street will be closed to traffic between Lower Plein and Buitenkant Streets until the conclusion of the event the following day. Also, from this time, no parking will be permitted in Corporation Street and Parade Street.

The City has appealed to motorists to seek alternative routes where possible as the restrictions/closures will likely result in some traffic congestion. Cape Town Traffic staff will be on duty in the area to redirect traffic.

