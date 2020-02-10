Cape Town, 11 February 1990 when Nelson Mandela addressed thousands of supporters gathered at the Grand Parade after his release from prison after 27 years. With him Cyril Ramaphosa and Walter Sisulu. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - A commemorative event, with three parts, will take place on Tuesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of democratic South Africa’s first president, Nelson Mandela, from the Victor Verster prison. The anniversary also marks and celebrates the unbanning of political parties in South Africa and the formal end of apartheid.

The anniversary comes two days before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address. Thandiswa Mazwai, lead vocalist and songwriter for South African band, Bongo Maffin will perform and the free event which public are urged to attend.

The first part will have past members of the original reception committee who facilitated Mandela’s return from prison, reunite. This will take place from 8am to 10.30am at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre, formerly Victor Verster prison.

In the second part, Liberian Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Leymah Gbowee will deliver a lecture, followed by a panel discussion featuring the author of Feeling and Ugly, Danai Mupotsa, and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Opal Tometi.