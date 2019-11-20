Bellville taxi boss gunned down in front of furniture store









Cata vice-chairman of the Bellville area and taxi boss Tyhilile Elliot Mqhele was gunned down in his car in front of a furniture store on Tuesday. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency Cape Town - The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) vice-chairman of the Bellville area and taxi boss Tyhilile Elliot Mqhele was gunned down in his car in front of a furniture store on Tuesday. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirmed the incident and said circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are under investigation. "On Tuesday an "unidentified" man was shot and fatally wounded at 16:19 in a parking lot in front of a furniture store in Durban Road in Bellville." Van Wyk said a murder case was opened. Cata spokesperson Andile Seyamo said he was devastated to hear of the passing of his colleague.

"We worked together (in the) same office," Seyamo said.

He said Mqhele was not only Cata's vice-chairman, but "he was also affiliated as a chairperson of the Bellville Taxi Association (Belta)".

Transport and Public Works MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela, has condemned the murder of the Mqhele, calling it "callous".

Madikizela conveyed his condolences to Mqhele's family.

Madikizela has requested the police and metro police to have an increased level of visibility in the Bellville and Kraaifontein area from early on Wednesday morning to monitor the situation, which is understandably very tense.

He has also requested that the leadership of the Western Cape branch of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) impress on their members to refrain from acts of retaliation and to call for calm among members on both sides of the historical dispute.

He said that all efforts must be made to avoid being dragged into a spiral of violence and revenge attacks.

* Anyone with information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

