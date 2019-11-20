Cape Town - The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) vice-chairman of the Bellville area and taxi boss Tyhilile Elliot Mqhele was gunned down in his car in front of a furniture store on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirmed the incident and said circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are under investigation.
"On Tuesday an "unidentified" man was shot and fatally wounded at 16:19 in a parking lot in front of a furniture store in Durban Road in Bellville."
Van Wyk said a murder case was opened.
Cata spokesperson Andile Seyamo said he was devastated to hear of the passing of his colleague.