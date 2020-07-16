Bus, 2 cars petrol bombed during protest

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A bus and two other vehicles were petrol bombed during a violent protest on Old Faure Road between Spine Road and Mew Way in Eerste River early on Thursday. The City’s Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman said vehicles were also stoned. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said officers were deployed to police a housing-related protest at Old Faure Road in Mfuleni. Traut said property and vehicles had been damaged in the area. “Cases of malicious damage to property and public violence are being investigated. The situation has calmed down, however our members will remain in the area to maintain law and order,” Traut said. Community leader Mzoli Matutu said residents were tired of seeing the City relocating residents from other townships to Mfuleni.

Matutu said law enforcement had been removing hundreds of families who occupied houses in Bosasa, Mfuleni, owned by the City since Sunday.

A resident, Millicent Dyani, said they had nowhere to go. “Ever since we were evicted from Bosasa village, we were accommodated in a community hall.”

Dyani said Mfuleni was not a dumping zone. “We also have residents who have been staying in backyards for ages. We want to be accommodated,” she said.

Mayoral committee member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, said those who attempted to illegally occupy the units were not the rightful beneficiaries.

Booi said the rightful beneficiaries were from the Burundi informal settlement in Mfuleni and BM Section in Khayelitsha.

“The emergency accommodation at Bosasa is being allocated according to the verified beneficiary list,” he said.

Booi said there were allegations that the leadership in Mfuleni had “sold units to people in Mfuleni - of course those units were not theirs to sell. This is illegal and criminal.”

He asked anyone with evidence to contact the nearest police station or to send an anonymous tip to the City for investigation.

“The City will continue to act to prevent the illegal occupation of its land and finished developments as it has a responsibility to the rightful beneficiaries of projects and of ensuring it can cater to the growing needs of the population,” he said.

[email protected]