Cape Town - The City of Cape Town encourages residents who are due to renew their vehicle licences to do so as soon as possible to avoid long queues. November and December are traditionally the busiest months for the motor vehicle registration offices. Residents are reminded to apply for their motor vehicle licence discs timeously as higher volumes and longer queues are traditionally experienced ahead of the December holiday season.

In February 2018, the City implemented the first queuing system (ticketing system) in the motor vehicle renewal and licensing section in the Cape Town Civic Centre. The system was also implemented earlier this year at the new Revenue Customer Care and Motor Vehicle Registration and Licencing (MVRL) Office at Table Bay Mall in Sunningdale. It is hoped that this system will reduce discomfort for customers, particularly over the upcoming busy period.

The City is in the process of rolling this system out to other contact centres.

"The City has put measures in place to deal with the high volume that is traditionally experienced during the holiday season. However, residents should still expect longer waiting during this time. Residents are also reminded that they can renew their licence discs online," said Mayco Member for Finance, Ian Neilson.