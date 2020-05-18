Cape mechanic arrested for reckless driving after clocking 247km/h on motorbike

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service arrested four suspects, impounded a vehicle and issued 20 625 fines in the last week, including 949 fines for the contravention of lockdown regulations. On Wednesday, 13 May 2020, a mechanic taking a client's motorcycle for a test drive was arrested after he passed a Ghost Squad officer at high speed on the N1 towards Bellville. The officer tailed the rider who was travelling at around 247 km/h according to his speedometer. He pulled over the rider who was arrested for reckless and negligent driving. "We’ve indicated before that speeding transgressions during the lockdown have increased because of the drop in traffic volumes on the roads. But there is just no excuse for this type of behaviour. This individual could have done himself, and also other road users, serious harm," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith. Metro police officers issued 644 fines for various traffic contraventions and 506 by-law fines for contravening lockdown regulations and failing to remain confined to their homes, as well as two arrests for transporting alcohol.

This is in addition to responding to protest action and other crime prevention patrols.

On Sunday, 17 May, officers arrested a suspect for the possession of drugs after they found Khat in a vehicle on the corners of Voortrekker Road and Karoo Street, in Bellville. The 34-year-old motorist was arrested.

On Saturday, 16 May, officers at a roadblock on the R300 found 12 x 1 litres of beer in a vehicle and arrested the two men for the illegal transport of liquor.

On Friday, May 15, a 24-year-old man was arrested on the N2 for drunk driving, breaking lockdown regulations and assault after he slapped an officer while being interviewed.

On Wednesday, 13 May, officers searched a vehicle at a roadblock on the N7 when the passenger refused to give his information.

Officers searched the vehicle and found the passenger's wallet containing a temporary permit with his details. He then refused to give his address and was taken to Milnerton police station where they discovered his temporary asylum permit was fraudulent.

"The change in lockdown regulations has meant more people moving about and an increase in traffic on the roads, but also a rise in the number of residents who take the chance to break the lockdown rules and criminals who use the opportunity to violate laws. Lockdown affects us all, but the number of arrests and fines show not everyone is serious about staying safe," added Smith.