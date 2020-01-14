Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said operational plans had been developed to deal with school opening.
He said they would be using data sets from the education department to ensure compliance of all school bus operators and to ensure vehicle and driver fitness.
“Our second operation focus is private persons transporting children to school, to ensure they do so in a safe manner. All transgressors will be dealt with severely and all illegal vehicles will be impounded,” Madikizela said.
He said the scholar transport law-enforcement operations would continue this year to regulate the function.