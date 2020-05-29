Cape Town residents urged to report road faults

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The City has called on residents to log complaints at the Transport Information Centre about defective road infrastructure to ensure efficient service delivery. Mayco member of transport Felicity Purchase said the centre was continuously open and was toll free from cellphones and landlines. The transport directorate said it had been preparing for winter rains. Intense cold fronts hit the province on Monday and Tuesday. Purchase said the City’s roads department had staff on standby at all 20 depots across the city for emergency work during the rainy season and lockdown, The department’s annual winter readiness programme entailed routine operations that included the maintenance and cleaning of stormwater systems, pothole repairs, line marking, sign maintenance and pavement work.

"These teams will be ready to undertake emergency repairs and actions, and external service providers could also be deployed should the need arise," said Purchase.

She said the City’s stormwater infrastructure had been maintained through proactive and reactive work, costing approximately R75 million per year, of which about R52m was spent on the cleaning of pipes and catch pits.

“Cape Town has a rainy winter, and stormwater drains play a crucial role in guiding the flow of water. Thus, in keeping with our key service delivery priorities and ensuring that excellence in service delivery continues despite the trying circumstances we all find ourselves in, we are doing all we can to ensure that the City’s stormwater system is well maintained and strong enough to withstand the inevitable challenges that come with the wet weather conditions,” Purchase said.

Residents could call the centre on 0800 656 463.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell urged the public to exercise caution when travelling over the next few days.

[email protected]