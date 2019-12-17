The transport and public works department is gearing up for an influx of travellers to the province with the festive season holidays just around the corner. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - There was a solid start to the City of Cape Town's Operation Exodus, with 380 vehicles submitted for fitness checks in the three days of the operation. The operation, held every festive season to check the fitness of vehicles and drivers in the long-distance transport sector, kicked off on Friday 13 December.

Meanwhile, vehicle checkpoints around the various public transport interchanges (PTI) turned up 12 078 offences – the bulk of these related to vehicle and driver fitness, as well as speeding.

"The City tries its level best to make sure vehicles leaving Cape Town are actually fit to be on the road. The number of fines issued in just the first 24 hours of Operation Exodus is cause for concern. Shame on those in the long-distance transport industry who think it is ok to gamble with people’s lives by transporting them in vehicles that are not up to the task, and drivers behind the wheel who are either impaired, don’t have valid licenses or public driving permits.

"In the coming days, the rate of vehicles leaving our PTIs for destinations around the country will increase exponentially. I urge owners to get their vehicles tested, or run the risk of having their trip stopped before it has even started," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.