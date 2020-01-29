Capetonians call for more speed bumps, pedestrian crossings to alleviate City Bowl traffic









Residents in the inner city want to install more speed bumps, pedestrian crossings and other “traffic-calming measures”. File picture: Willem Law/African News Agency ANA Archives. Cape Town - Residents in the inner city are pleading with the City of Cape Town to install more speed bumps, pedestrian crossings and other “traffic-calming measures” in order to deal with the “nightmare” traffic volumes. Last year, residents from various areas within subcouncil 16 (City Bowl and surrounds) made a proposal to the City to address a number of concerns relating to the roads. In areas such as Green Point and Woodstock, residents have complained about high traffic volumes, no public amenities and the need for “mobility maintenance” (areas where pedestrians can move more freely). Green Point Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association chairperson Jenny McQueen said: “We have received a number of complaints from residents and we have called on the City to implement traffic-calming measures. “The main road in Green Point is particularly dangerous and busy during peak hours. The biggest challenge and frustration for residents is the high traffic volumes, especially when there are events at the stadium, so we requested measures to be implemented for that reason.”

McQueen said the area does not have sufficient infrastructure to widen the roads. “When the stadium was built, this was our number one concern, that the traffic would be our nightmare, and there does not seem to be any solution to this problem.”

In Woodstock, the residents’ associations have raised concerns about the high traffic and pedestrian volumes due to the fact that some parts are industrial business areas.

Woodstock Residents’ Association chairperson Teun Baartman said: “The traffic volumes have increased significantly over the years. The city council has tried to address the problem over the years, but it has not really helped.

“The city council’s rejection cannot be justified; they dismiss concerns too quickly, without taking people’s views into consideration.”

Engineering Technician Thulani Makibi said in response to the residents in Woodstock: “There are no public amenities along this road and this road is considered non-compliant with the Traffic-Calming Policy Directives, Section 7(3). As the City of Cape Town, traffic-calming policy addresses schools, recorded hazardous locations and public facilities.

Furthermore, there is an existing sidewalk on one side to use as a pedestrian refuge and on-street parking, as a traffic-calming effect.” Makibi said with regard to Green Point, the Main Road is a Class 3 road where mobility needs to be maintained.

“With reference to Traffic-Calming Policy Directives Section 7(1)(c), physical traffic-calming measures are not deemed appropriate on roads of this nature. The appropriate means of regulating driving speeds along arterials is by effective law enforcement and traffic signals.

“Secondly, there are two existing signalised crossings, one placed in close proximity between Main Road and Hill Road and the other in close proximity between Main Road and Wigtown Road.”

Makibi said they therefore did not believe that circumstances existed to justify the implementation of traffic-calming measures.

City Bowl ward councillor Dave Bryant said: “We have received a number of applications for traffic-calming. The City has a standard process which is when the application is submitted and then it goes to the subcouncil to further investigate or not to. In this case, it was agreed to further investigate. The outcome in the case of the Green Point area is that the application was not warranted.”

[email protected]