The City of Cape Town on Thursday said it was exploring alternative sites in the CBD for minibus-taxi operators displaced from the Station Deck. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Thursday said it was exploring alternative sites in the Cape Town central business district that can be converted into holding facilities for minibus-taxi operators who have been displaced from the Station Deck facility. According to the City’s Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase, one of the unintended consequences of the recent refurbishment and reconfiguration of the Station Deck rank is the fact that the facility can no longer accommodate the same number of vehicles as before.

“As a result, about 300 minibus-taxi operators have been displaced and have moved onto vacant sites in mainly District Six where they park their vehicles while they are waiting for the next peak hour period,” she said.

Purchase said this was having a negative impact on the residents and businesses in District Six as those sites were not suitable as holding areas, neither were they zoned for this use.

“There is also no infrastructure for the provision of basic services such as water and sanitation, traffic is being disrupted along the routes where the sites are located, and unfortunately, there are also elements of anti-social behaviour. We are trying our best to resolve these challenges as soon as possible,” said Purchase.

She added that the Transport Directorate is also reviewing the layout of the Station Deck minibus-facility to determine whether more minibus-taxis can be accommodated at the facility during the off-peak periods.

“We are working around the clock and will keep the public informed of our progress,” said Purchase.

