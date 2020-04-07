City of Cape Town allows one month grace period for validity of car licences

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town would like to advise residents of an extension regarding the validity of motor vehicle licences. The validity of motor vehicle licences will be extended for one month following the end of the lockdown period. This includes driving licences, learners’ licences, temporary permits, professional driving permits (PrDPs), roadworthy certificates, the registering and licensing of a motor vehicle, as well as annual renewal. In addition, the validity period for the renewal of a motor trade number licence will be extended for a further six months after the lockdown has ended. The City’s online Motor Vehicle Registration and Licensing (MVRL) service on its e-Services portal is unavailable during the lockdown period. As such, there will be no penalties issued during this time for these licences. Cape Argus





