Operation Exodus, which takes place every Easter and festive season, is aimed at ensuring a safer passage for long-distance travellers. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service is launching Operation Exodus on Friday 12 April 2019. The operation, so named as it focuses on the long distance transport industry, is a regular feature on the City’s safety and enforcement calendar during the peak travel periods of Easter and the festive season.

Traffic officers provide free roadworthy checks to long-distance bus and minibus taxi operators to ensure vehicle and driver fitness before they depart on their journeys. Checks are done on buses, midi- and minibuses as well as trailers at the Bellville and Joe Gqabi public transport interchanges.

Officers also conduct vehicle checks at the Intercape and Greyhound bus depots.

Where a vehicle is found not to be roadworthy, the driver is given an opportunity to address the defects and have the vehicle retested.

"These safety checks are entirely voluntary. Some operators make use of the opportunity to secure peace of mind for themselves, but also their passengers. Many others do not. This is because some are aware that their vehicles and their drivers are not up to standard," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

"That is why we have also taken to setting up rolling vehicle checkpoints in the vicinity of public transport interchanges and other strategic points. These checkpoints have stopped more than a few drivers in their tracks as officers uncover a range of transgressions, from unlicenced drivers to drunk driving and vehicles that are found not to be roadworthy. We simply cannot condone this type of behaviour, especially around Easter, which is historically a very grim time on the roads."

The City is also again collaborating with the Western Cape Transport Department for the ‘sticker project’. In terms of the project, vehicles that have been tested for roadworthiness are issued with a sticker of confirmation to expedite matters at checkpoints along their route.

For private motorists, the City is offering free vehicle safety checks at all of City vehicle testing stations between Monday 15 April 2019 and Thursday 18 April 2019.

"The holidays are meant to be a time of celebration and reflection, which is spent with loved ones. Many people travel hundreds of kilometres for this reason and these vehicle checks are but a small contribution from our side to help them get there safely.

"While we are able to help motorists determine the fitness of their vehicles, there is still a huge responsibility on drivers to obey the rules of the road and to be alert. We had 34 fatalities on the province’s roads last Easter. It is my sincere hope that this figure can be greatly reduced this year," said Smith.

A list of City-owned vehicle testing stations that will offer the free vehicle safety checks is available here: http://bit.do/vts-safetychecks

