Cape Town - The City’s Taxi Enforcement has arrested more than 3 000 minibus taxi drivers for warrants totalling R31 million, with more than 900 vehicles impounded between May and mid-July. Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the numbers were “absolutely staggering".

“I hope it helps bust the myth that there is no enforcement taking place. I also hope that it sends a stern message to those who think they are above the law that they could very well be next, and that it somehow makes them think twice about their behaviour, and their disdain for the law."

Smith said faced with an avalanche of complaints about the behaviour of public transport operators, taxi drivers in particular, the department had been tackling the issue on a number of fronts.

He said aside from regular daily enforcement, Operation Reclaim had also been stepped up to track down warrant “scoff-laws”, and a series of taxi blitz operations had been in place since May 22, which saw the Traffic Service – supported by Law Enforcement and Metro Police – focusing on transgressions in hotspot areas, identified through the number of complaints received.

He said between May and mid-July, “officers had arrested 3 336 taxi drivers with 13 568 outstanding warrants between them, valued at just over R31 million”.

In one incident on July 18 officers conducting an operation stopped a minibus taxi on Jakes Gerwel Drive.

“They recognised the driver as a person who ran away from one of their vehicle checkpoints last year. On further investigation, they found that the 24-year-old man had 43 outstanding warrants to the value of R111 600.”

He said the suspect was arrested and taken to Parow police station, where a fingerprint scan revealed he was also wanted for a reckless and negligent driving case in Woodstock.

“Two more taxi drivers – a 33-year-old suspect with 27 warrants (R82 050) and a 30-year-old driver with 20 outstanding warrants to the value of R46 500– were arrested later that evening,

“On July 16 officers arrested four taxi drivers during an operation on the N2, with a total of 100 outstanding warrants to the value of R184 000,” Smith said.

He said during the same period 919 minibus taxis were impounded, “either because the driver did not have an operating licence, or was contravening the conditions of their licence”.

Achmat Dyason, provincial chairperson of national taxi association Santaco said the organisation felt some laws were harsh.

“When they impound the vehicle, they are penalising the owner, not the driver,” Dyason said.

“They must consider planning their roads properly and accommodate minibus taxis with routes like they do with buses."

