Cops tracing suspects after Cape taxi drivers ‘attack’ man on N2

Cape Town - The police are looking for three taxi drivers who allegedly attacked a mother and son on the N2 just after Bhunga Avenue during Wednesday morning’s peak hour. The three taxi drivers who allegedly tried to force their way in front of Wafeeq Craven’s vehicle were filmed beating him up. The video of the attack recorded by a passenger in one of the minibus taxis showed Craven and a woman who is said to be his mother surrounded by three men, with one holding a knife. Craven’s niece, Badia Slandin, said Craven was on his way to work when a minibus taxi cut him off and damaged his vehicle. He attempted to let the taxi driver know but instead the driver and two other taxi drivers blocked him.

Slandin said, according to Craven, that the drivers allegedly threw an object at his vehicle and started attacking him when he got out.

“He was punched and kicked and one of the taxi drivers pulled out a knife, stabbing him in the cheek,” Slandin said.

She said this happened while his mother was trying to stop the attack, and she was shoved and sustained bruises to her arms and face.

Craven’s mother did not want to talk, saying she had been traumatised by the incident.

Slandin said her nephew was recovering at home.

“We want justice. This could have been anyone’s child,” she said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the police were investigating an assault case after a man was assaulted by taxi drivers. No arrest had yet been made.

SA National Taxi Council provincial spokesperson Gershon Geyer said the council was totally against this type of behaviour in the taxi industry.

“We condemn what happened and Santaco will do everything in its power to address violence in the industry and change the behaviour of our members,” Geyer said. Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said the situation had escalated unnecessarily and simply perpetuated the culture of violence that was endemic in the country.

Smith encouraged the complainant to lay a charge with the police so that the matter may be investigated, and those responsible be brought to book, saying the City would work closely with the police to ensure that where required, an arrest would be made.

“Our ghost squad have played a pivotal role thus far in tracking the vehicle details of the offender.

“We have also engaged the provincial regulatory authority that is ­responsible for issuing operating permits to look into the matter, too,” Smith said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is requested to contact the Athlone police station at 021 697 9238 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Cape Argus