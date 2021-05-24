Driver tries evading Cape traffic officers by ditching taxi and fleeing on foot

Cape Town - A taxi driver tried to evade Cape Town traffic officers on Monday morning, after they stopped him in Brown’s Farm for reckless driving and causing a danger to other road users.

The minibus driver was pulled over by officers just after 7am, but then refused to get out of the taxi.

“The driver refused to open the doors and then proceeded to drive away, knocking one of the officers to the ground.

“During the ensuing chase, the driver tried several times to ram the patrol vehicle off the roadway, and blatantly endangered the officers, his passengers, as well as other road users,” the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

“In an attempt to stop the vehicle, the officers fired a few shots at the wheels of the minibus.

“The driver drove towards the taxi rank in Brown’s Farm, where he abandoned the taxi and fled the scene on foot.

“Police officers secured the scene and the taxi was impounded. The taxi owner later brought the driver to the Traffic Department,” Smith said.

The driver was subsequently placed under arrest on charges of attempted murder and reckless and negligent driving.

During weekly operations, Cape Town traffic officers arrested 90 suspects – including 51 for driving under the influence of alcohol, and 27 for reckless and negligent driving – impounded 164 vehicles, 198 cellphones and issued 68 270 fines.

On Friday, May 21, a learner licence applicant was arrested for cheating on his test. He was found in possession of a script note under his sleeve.

The applicant was arrested on a charge of fraud. He was found in possession of R2 000 in cash, and admitted he was going to pay the person who gave him the script note.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers made 46 arrests, issued 3 561 fines and confiscated nearly 400kg of stolen cables.

Officers assigned to Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) made 40 arrests, including:

22 for drug possession

eight for possession of dangerous weapons

three for outstanding warrants of arrest

two for dealing in drugs

two for possession of illegal ammunition

two for possession of stolen property

one for possession of an imitation firearm

Metro police officers made 66 arrests and issued 3 256 fines.

Among those arrested were 27 suspects for possession of drugs, 23 arrested for contact-related crimes, and six for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cape Argus