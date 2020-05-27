Driving testing centres in Cape Town set to reopen

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is busy with plans to reopen driving licence testing centres in the metropole. It has been given the go-ahead by the National Transport Department to reopen centres in metropolitan areas on June 1. The City said it must consider the safety of clients and staff before reopening. “Driving licence centres are arguably among the busiest city spaces, which means that extra care needs to be placed on the protocols to ensure that we are able to deliver a service with as little risk as possible. “We note the announcement that these spaces be opened from June 1 and will initially service the needs of essential services workers," it stated. "The City is committed to this target date, but will only open the doors if we are completely satisfied that all necessary health and safety measures are in place.

"While we have yet to finalise the ‘new normal’ at our centres, things to consider could include a limit on the number of persons allowed to move through the centre on any given day, sanitation measures for fingerprinting and eye-testing equipment between users, regular cleaning of counters and waiting areas throughout the day. We are facing an unprecedented situation and we urge the public to co-operate as we navigate this great unknown."

The City said it may have to amend its plan as safety protocols were updated.

In the interim, it said a 90-day grace period would be in place for documents that expired during the lockdown period, including: drivers' and learners' licences, temporary permits, professional driving permits, roadworthy certificates, the registering and licensing of a motor vehicle, as well as annual renewal.

“The grace period will be useful in avoiding a rush on our centres when they reopen, as people now have more time to renew their documents.

“For persons with outstanding warrants, magistrates are currently postponing cases for a period of three months at a time, until court proceedings are able to resume. Motorists are still able to use online payment methods to settle outstanding fines during this time.

"They can do so via paycity.co.za or paymyfines.co.za. Payment options are outlined on the back of the fine document. Alternatively, more information is available at http://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Pay/Driving-and-vehicles/Fines/Pay-your-traffic-fine,” the City added.