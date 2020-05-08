E-hailing regulatory body launched in South Africa
Ehasa interim president Sifiso Kubuli said Ehasa was born out of the necessity for stakeholders, partners and e-hailing member associations to have a representative body that would advance their vision for a transparent and fair business environment in the e-hailling sector.
“Any unregulated industry becomes a haven for thieves and organised-crime-related activity.
“We have been subjected to many instances from platform owners such as Uber and Bolt that constitute such criminal and unethical behaviour from an unfair business practice perspective,” Kubuli said.
He added that high commissions and pricing structures from Uber and Bolt, the influx of new entrants to the market that subsequently led to its saturation, and exorbitant rider promo discounts without any consultative processes were injustices that were experienced by operators in the industry every day.
“Decisions are being made by other stakeholders that affect our business earnings, and we are never at the negotiation table because of a lack of organisational representation with proper structures and solid leadership with a single voice that can avail themselves at these engagements,” he said.
Kubuli said the body would delegate capacity when consultative engagements resumed with the government, platform owners and other stakeholders.
He said stakeholders had a responsibility to engage to resolve matters pertaining to their well-being by devising, formulating and implementing policies that would promote fairness, safety and financial well-being.
Bolt driver Gift Mzamba said: “We welcome this. This body will ensure that we have a mouthpiece that will tackle the challenges we face.”@Mtuzeli
Cape Argus