E-hailing regulatory body launched in South Africa

Cape Town - The recently established Ehasa (E-hailing Authority SA), an independent governing body, is seeking to regulate the e-hailing sector in South Africa while serving the interests of drivers and owners.

Ehasa interim president Sifiso Kubuli said Ehasa was born out of the necessity for stakeholders, partners and e-hailing member associations to have a representative body that would advance their vision for a transparent and fair business environment in the e-hailling sector.

“Any unregulated industry becomes a haven for thieves and organised-crime-related activity.

“We have been subjected to many instances from platform owners such as Uber and Bolt that constitute such criminal and unethical behaviour from an unfair business practice perspective,” Kubuli said.

He added that high commissions and pricing structures from Uber and Bolt, the influx of new entrants to the market that subsequently led to its saturation, and exorbitant rider promo discounts without any consultative processes were injustices that were experienced by operators in the industry every day.