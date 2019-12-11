E-hailing services are crying foul after the City said it had impounded 1893 e-hailing vehicles since January this year. Picture: Paballo Thekiso/African News Agency (ANA Archives)

Cape Town - E-hailing services are crying foul after the City said it had impounded 1893 e-hailing vehicles since January this year. Richard Bosman, the City’s executive director for Safety and Security, said: “We continue to treat all illegal operators consistently. If we find an e-hailing operator operating without a licence the vehicle will be impounded - just as is the case with mini-bus taxis and metered taxis. The City is duty-bound to impound vehicles of public transport operators who are operating without a valid operating licence or who operate in contravention of their operating licence.”

Law firm Schoeman Law Inc has labelled the impounding of e-hailing services as “unlawful” and “severely prejudicial”.

Managing Director Nicolene Schoeman-Louw said: “E-hailing operators are not regarded as metered taxi operators or public transport operators in terms of The National Land Transport Act 5 of 2009 (the “Act”).

“The Act is silent on e-hailing. As far as we are aware, no restrictions on the number of licences or related permits any one operator may hold presently exists in law.”