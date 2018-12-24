Road deaths are on the rise in the Western Cape, traffic chief Kenny Africa said on Sunday after releasing the weekend statistics. File Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Road deaths are on the rise in the Western Cape, traffic chief Kenny Africa said on Sunday after releasing the weekend statistics. He said eight people had been killed in separate crashes on Western Cape roads. “The latest crash involves a three-year-old child who died when several vehicles were in a pile-up on the N1 outside Laingsburg.”

Out of the eight fatalities three were recorded in the Karoo, four in Eden and one in the metro, where a pedestrian was killed.

On Sunday, a 36-year-old female sustained moderate injuries in a mountain biking incident on a trail in Durbanville. ER24 and Metro Rescue transported the woman from where she fell, to a landing zone where she was airlifted with a medical helicopter to Tygerberg hospital for further medical care.

The Western Cape government has been conducting random breath testing throughout the province as part of its #BoozeFreeRoads campaign.

Africa said there were 3032 vehicles stopped over the weekend, with 1258 drivers tested. “That led to a total of 39 drunken drivers arrested. The highest reading recorded was 1.20mg/1000ml, five times over the legal limit. He said 590 fines were issued with a total value of R865750.

