“The latest crash involves a three-year-old child who died when several vehicles were in a pile-up on the N1 outside Laingsburg.”
Out of the eight fatalities three were recorded in the Karoo, four in Eden and one in the metro, where a pedestrian was killed.
On Sunday, a 36-year-old female sustained moderate injuries in a mountain biking incident on a trail in Durbanville. ER24 and Metro Rescue transported the woman from where she fell, to a landing zone where she was airlifted with a medical helicopter to Tygerberg hospital for further medical care.
The Western Cape government has been conducting random breath testing throughout the province as part of its #BoozeFreeRoads campaign.
Africa said there were 3032 vehicles stopped over the weekend, with 1258 drivers tested. “That led to a total of 39 drunken drivers arrested. The highest reading recorded was 1.20mg/1000ml, five times over the legal limit. He said 590 fines were issued with a total value of R865750.@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus