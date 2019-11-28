First SA team to compete in international drifting competition land in Japan









WORLD TRACK: GHC Racing Drift Outlaws’ Nissan S13 200SX Cape Town - A team of petrolheads says their ultimate dream has come true after being invited to participate in an international drift competition in Japan. GHC Racing Drift Outlaws will be the first South Africans to participate in the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup at the Tsukuba Circuit outside Tokyo. Their designated driver is Juan Stemmet, 25, the only African chosen by the FIA to compete, and who left for Japan on Sunday. The rest of the eight-member squad, all from Cape Town, left the country on Tuesday and were given a send-off by the City of Cape Town, which has come on board as a sponsor. The crew will be competing in a Nissan S13 200SX.

JP Smith, the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, handed the team their official kit on Monday.

Raziek Rajah, Race Master and Executive Producer for Razor Customs and Drift Outlaws, submitted an application to the FIA’s only authorised international drifting competition.

BIG STAGE: Raziek Rajah and driver Juan Stemmet are carrying the hopes of Africa

This year, 31 competitors from all around the world will gather in Tokyo on 29 November to 1 December, to crown the 2019 Drift Champion.

The winner will receive his trophy alongside racing stars like Lewis Hamilton and Marc Marques at the FIA’s end-of-year awards ceremony in France.

Rajah thanked the City for showing faith in them and says they are stoked to do actual “Tokyo drifting”.

“We are a new fraternity, we started from zero and two years later we find ourselves at the most coveted race that you can be in the world,” he says.

The racing suits and apparel were sponsored by TOTAL SA while Good Hope Construction sponsored the transport of the racecar to Japan and covered the race entry costs.

Smith said: “Cape Town has a growing motorsport profile, having hosted the Red Bull Circuit in June this year with F1 racing legend David Coulthard.

“The FIA World Rallycross also took place on 9 and 10 November.

“The City hopes to bring more racing events to Cape Town in the near future for the enjoyment of many motorsport enthusiasts.”

SPONSORSHIP: JP Smith

