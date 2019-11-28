GHC Racing Drift Outlaws will be the first South Africans to participate in the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup at the Tsukuba Circuit outside Tokyo.
Their designated driver is Juan Stemmet, 25, the only African chosen by the FIA to compete, and who left for Japan on Sunday.
The rest of the eight-member squad, all from Cape Town, left the country on Tuesday and were given a send-off by the City of Cape Town, which has come on board as a sponsor.
The crew will be competing in a Nissan S13 200SX.