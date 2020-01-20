A Cape Town based start-up has partnered with Uber to help financially struggling first-time job seekers reach their job interviews free of charge. Photo: Seth Wenig/AP

Cape Town - A Cape Town based start-up has partnered with Uber to help financially struggling first-time job seekers reach their job interviews free of charge. Trusted Interns said their statistics has shown that January and February are the busiest times of the year for young people seeking jobs. Through its #GiveTheYouthAchance campaign, Trusted Interns has secured free Uber vouchers for job seekers.

“Can you imagine being smart, educated and hungry to earn an income to support yourself and your family, but you don’t have enough money to take a taxi to an interview?

“This is the reality for millions of South African youth and it’s simply not fair. We need to do more to remove this roadblock,” said Trusted Interns founder Jaryd Raizon.

General manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa Alon Lits said: “The youth has a vital role to play in our society and it is important to make them aware that there are infinite possibilities available to them. However, this is only possible if businesses come together to provide them with the necessary tools to reach their potential.”