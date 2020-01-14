Mongezi Tom, 54, from Philippi, an office assistant at a firm of attorneys in Cape Town, said he was admitted to hospital for two weeks between November 8 and 20 last year, missing a total of 18 journeys on a ticket which was to expire on December 15.
After being discharged from hospital a week before his ticket expired, Tom said he went to Arrowgate in Montana with the proof of his hospitalisation, requesting an extension of his missed journeys.
However, he was referred to number 5 of the Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) Conditions of Carriage, which he said did not make specific provision of his case.
According to the clause, all tickets and concessionary tickets are sold on the express condition that unused portions cannot be refunded.