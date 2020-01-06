Cape Town - The Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF) is launching a campaign against “amaphela” (Avanza sedan) taxis.
GDF general secretary Vincent Domingo said: “All residents and interested people are invited to the transport public meeting to be held at 6pm on Tuesday, January 7, at Ikhwezi Community Hall, NY2.”
Domingo said residents had taken to social media platforms to ventilate their frustration and anger following spates of house break-ins in the run-up to and during the festive season.
“In Sections 1, 2, and 3, mainly plasma screen TV sets were stolen and houses ransacked. In almost all incidents shared by residents, a silver, white and/or blue Avanza was spotted in the vicinity and used as getaway transport to load the goods and flee the scene. The meeting will discuss the establishment of a five-member Gugulethu transport task team to work with all stakeholders and local leadership structures with interests in this matter.
“People are calling for affordable, safe and reliable public transport in Gugulethu, including taxis, buses and trains, to allow residents (to exercise) their right to public transport.”