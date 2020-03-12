Mediator appointed to help resolve taxi conflict in Mbekweni

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - A mediator has been appointed to engage with taxi associations in ­conflict with each other following the recent taxi violence in Mbekweni, Paarl, that resulted in several taxi ­owners being killed over the past three months. Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said it was a priority to restore dignity and safety to the public transport system. “The aim is to avoid short-term solutions that seek only to appease the perpetrators of violence. The department was instructed to appoint a mediator to engage in the process of uncovering the root cause behind the violent conflict. “We’re receiving regular updates on the mediation process and I’m encouraged by the recent breakthroughs achieved by mediators at the Southern African Development and Reconstruction Agency in getting parties who were initially resistant to the mediation process around the table,” he said. Madikizela and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the families of the dead to pay their respects last month. Madikizela said then that if there was a need to increase the number of operators on a certain route, this recommendation would be made.

The route also should not be over-saturated, since the taxi industry was a serious business. These decisions needed to be made in the best interests of commuters as transport needed to be safe and sufficient, he said.

“There have been announcements of closing ranks and routes, which will impact negatively on commuters.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.