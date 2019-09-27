According to the traffic service’s 2018/19 statistics, there has been a 22.3% increase in taxi impoundments, 36.2% increase in warrants of arrest and 10.5% increase in drunk driving arrests.
These statistics showed a 102% increase in the number of warrants executed year-on-year.
Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The city (council) issues more than 100000 fines per month of which many applied to the public transport operators.
“However, defined repayment rate is low and the criminal justice system is ineffective with holding these drivers and owners accountable, therefore impoundments are a more effective tool,” he said.