The number of vehicles impounded has increased considerably necessitating the need for a depot expansion as Cape takes tough stance against traffic infringements. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied Cape Town - The number of vehicles impounded across the city has increased considerably necessitating the need for the expansion of the vehicle pound depot. According to the traffic service’s 2018/19 statistics, there has been a 22.3% increase in taxi impoundments, 36.2% increase in warrants of arrest and 10.5% increase in drunk driving arrests. These statistics showed a 102% increase in the number of warrants executed year-on-year. Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The city (council) issues more than 100000 fines per month of which many applied to the public transport operators. “However, defined repayment rate is low and the criminal justice system is ineffective with holding these drivers and owners accountable, therefore impoundments are a more effective tool,” he said.

Smith said most of the impounds made are because of violations of the public transport legislation, abandoned vehicles, vehicles causing an obstruction and unroadworthy vehicles.

There was also a 2.8% increase in speeding fines issued in 2018/19 compared to the previous year.

There were positives - a 4.6% decrease in the overloading of vehicles, 0.9% decrease in cellphones confiscated from motorists for using them while driving and 18.1% decrease in negligent-related arrests.

Smith said that offenders should weigh the advantage of good driving against the limited impact a fine may have.

“It is hoped that the new traffic by-laws will ensure that the consequences are more significant, one of them being that impoundments will take place instead a fine simply being issued to them.

“The statistics show that there is still a healthy disregard for the law.

“However, we are hopeful that with the sustained pressure from Operation Reclaim and other interventions in place will ensure that fine payments are made. Road users will then start thinking twice about their choices and behaviour,” said Smith.

The revised traffic by-law will be out for public input soon.

The Ndabeni Vehicle Impound Centre will be increased in its capacity.

About R9 million has been spent on increasing the centre’s capacity from 400 to 723 bays, with the cost going to security fencing, lighting, hard surfacing, access control as well as gates for the new pound.

“This is because vehicles impounded have to be securely stored.

“It is expected to be completed in the coming months,” he said.

