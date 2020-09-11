New app to help City of Cape Town's officers issue your fines faster

Cape Town - Officers from the City of Cape Town's safety and security directorate will have the ability to electronically fast-track and issue notices for traffic and by-law contraventions via an app from a gadget held in their palm of their hands.

Mayoral (Mayco) committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the mobile app allows for improved efficiency related to the issuing of contravention and compliance notice.

“What makes this application unique, is that notices and fines are being issued with a City device on a City mobile application. The digital application allows officers to use the latest technology to be able to improve safety on the roads and in the communities,” said Smith.

“This demonstrates the City’s ability to develop advanced mobile applications, which is linked to the City’s emergency, policing incident command system. It’s also about working smarter as officers save time by not having to issue a written notice as the manual notice book is replaced by this device.”

“The application does not only have scanning capabilities, allowing vehicle license disc and driver’s license scanning, but has built-in GPS technology that allows for the correct allocation of notices to magisterial areas.”