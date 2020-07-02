No immediate threat to fuel supplies after Milnerton oil refinery explosion

Cape Town - Despite an explosion at the Astron Energy's Milnerton refinery on Thursday morning, the company said there was no immediate threat of fuel shortages. An explosion at the refinery at approximately 4am resulted in the death of two employees and the injuries to seven others, Astron Energy South Africa said. After the news of the explosion spread, a message on the Milnerton Neighbourhood Watch indicated that there would be fuel shortage due to the explosion. "By now all have heard of the explosion that took place at the Caltex Refinery in Milnerton/Killarney. As a precautionary measure, we urge all to fill up with petrol as shortages are expected," the Facebook post said. However, according to Astron Energy spokesperson, Suzanne Pullinger, this was not the case.

“There is no danger to surrounding communities. There is no immediate threat to fuel supplies because of the incident.”

Astron Energy chief executive Jonathan Molapo said the incident is “a terrible tragedy”.

“Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected. Our priority now is to support them, and our colleagues, and to continue to ensure that the plant is completely safe. We will conduct a full investigation of the incident,” Molapo said.

