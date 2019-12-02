One of the City’s ideas to deal with the problem of congestion on the roads is the rolling out of a flexible working programme (FWP) which would involve buy-in from provincial government and business if it is to work. The flexible working options that the City has implemented include the concept of flexi-time, a compressed work week, and remote working.
The City’s Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase, said: “Although the flexible working programme mainly focuses on the interventions that the City can make, residents and local businesses - in particular those with offices in central business districts - are encouraged to also explore similar possibilities.
“The City will be engaging with business in the new year in this regard. Some businesses have also approached the City with proposals to assist with alleviating congestion, and we will make an announcement in due course,” said Purchase.
However, Rory Williams, the Open Streets Cape Town co-founder and Board chairperson, sees things differently.