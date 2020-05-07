Over 50 people travelling from Western to Eastern Cape test positive for Covid-19

Cape Town - More than 50 people travelling from the Western Cape province to the Eastern Cape, have tested positive for Covid-19, Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said on Thursday. This comes as road users were given seven days to travel back to their homes or workplaces under the level 4 lockdown regulations. Gomba said she was concerned by the high number of people travelling from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape. She said the people entered the province through Tsitsikamma and Eberdeen. The grace period allowed residents forced to stay within the confines of another province or area until Thursday to return to their homes. “To date, 2090 people have been tested on the Western Cape and Eastern Cape borders with 56 testing positive for the coronavirus while 29 516 people were screened,” Gomba said.

She said a total of 9 524 vehicles transported people from the Western Cape between April 29 and May 4.

“We understand that inter-provincial travelling is allowed but having so many people who have tested positive for Covid-19 coming to the Eastern Cape undermines the good work that we have been doing and continue doing.”

“Why the 56 people were not tested in the Western Cape is beyond me. We need all provinces to work together in containing the spread of this virus,” she said.

Gomba said there were also 78 people who had travelled from Cape Town who were intercepted in Elliotdale.

“Another 110 people had to be rerouted to Mpekweni and Fish River in Port Alfred for screening and testing by health officials,” she said, they had also travelled from the Western Cape.

“All their contacts are being traced and will be tested,” Gomba said, as of last night, there were 849 confirmed cases in the province, 388 recoveries and 18 deaths.

