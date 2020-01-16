From overloading to vehicle unroadworthiness and unregistered vehicles and drivers, parents worry daily. Gugulethu parent Mondeka Mabibi said the conditions children had to endure on dodgy transport to school were “disturbing” and required active intervention by parents.
“Parents and caregivers whose children use scholar transport need to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy and is registered to transport scholars. They need to know the vehicle is carrying the right number of children, and no matter how desperate they are, they should not subject their kids to overloading, putting their lives at risk”.
Over 61000 pupils were transported by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) scholar transport programme each day to and from schools last year. The scheme caters for all pupils travelling more than 5km to their nearest school in areas where alternative transport is not available.
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the budget allocated to this “pro-poor” initiative had increased significantly over the years.